POTUS

Bush addresses memory of 9/11 from Shanksville, PA

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 6 days ago

Bush notes 'sudden splendor' of bravery on 9/11 at Fight 93 Memorial

SHANKSVILLE, Pa. (AP)-- Former President George W. Bush has told people at the Flight 93 memorial in Pennsylvania that Americans learned much about themselves on Sept. 11, 2001. On Saturday he commended the courage of the Flight 93 passengers and crew who are believed to have foiled a hit on the U.S. Capitol.
The Week

U.S. commemorates 9/11 at Ground Zero, Pentagon, Shanksville memorial

Events are taking place at all three sites directly affected by the hijacked planes on Sept. 11, 2001, as the U.S. commemorates the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks. At Ground Zero in New York, President Biden joined former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama for a ceremony, which included six separate moments of silence. The first one took place at 8:46 a.m. ET, the time when the first plane struck the north tower of the World Trade Center complex. The bells rang again 17 minutes later — the second plane hit the south tower at 9:03 a.m. ET. The next four moments of silence then came at 9:37 a.m., 9:59 a.m, 10:03 a.m. and, finally, 10:28 a.m. to mark, respectively, when the third plane struck the Pentagon, the south tower collapsed, Flight 93 crashed into a Pennsylvania field after passengers revolted against the hijackers, and the north tower fell.
