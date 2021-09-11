VSO: Fleeing Suspect Shoots 2 K-9s, Suspect Wounded By Deputies

Deltona, FL - Deputies say a fleeing carjacking suspect shot and wounded two Volusia Sheriff's Office (VSO) K-9s early Saturday morning (September 11). An email from the VSO says the shooting took place near the Deltona Gardens Apartments and Lowe's in Deltona. The suspect was wounded by deputies when they returned fire. According to deputies, both the suspect and the K-9s are recovering at this time.