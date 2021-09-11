‘Yellowstone’ Star Ryan Bingham Sells Luxurious Home for $2.45 Million Amid Divorce — See Inside [Pictures]

We may be rushing things a bit, but ready or not, winter is on the way in western Colorado. By some accounts, and if the Old Farmers Almanac is to be believed, it's going to be an especially cold winter in western Colorado this year. Maybe, maybe not. How much snow will we get in Grand Junction? Will it be the usual couple of inches here and there, or is this the year when we get blanketed with white stuff most of the winter?

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 20 HOURS AGO