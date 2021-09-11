CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Junction, CO

‘Yellowstone’ Star Ryan Bingham Sells Luxurious Home for $2.45 Million Amid Divorce — See Inside [Pictures]

By Sterling Whitaker
99.9 KEKB
99.9 KEKB
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Yellowstone star and singer-songwriter Ryan Bingham has sold his home in California for $2.45 million, just weeks after listing it amid his divorce. The 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 2,394-square-foot home sits in an exclusive area of Los Angeles. The residence was originally built in 1947, and the listing from Michelle St. Clair-Zsakany with Sotheby's International Realty touted its "European and mid-century modern sensibilities," describing the house as "stylish, upscale, modern yet cozy, peaceful, happy, light and bright."

kekbfm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
99.9 KEKB

9 Colorado Days Trips To Take This Fall From Grand Junction

Get ready to pack up the family and head off to some of western Colorado's favorite attractions with this list of 9 Day Trips from Grand Junction. The following ideas will feature spectacular scenery, camping, hiking, fishing, rafting, and more, and are all within a two-hour drive. Check Out These...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

A Grim Reminder of the Past: Colorado’s Cold War Horse

An area of Colorado known as Rocky Flats once served as a place that created nuclear weapons, most notably during the Cold War. However, now the area is a place that many Coloradans, including numerous families, call home. The nuclear weapons facility was reduced to rubble, but despite the plutonium...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Grand Junction, CO
Entertainment
State
California State
State
Montana State
City
Grand Junction, CO
99.9 KEKB

Colorado Locations Where ‘Dumb and Dumber’ Was Filmed

Even if I wasn't born and raised in Colorado, I would most likely consider the film 'Dumb and Dumber' one of the greatest comedies of all time. The film, starring Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels, is largely set in the ski town of Aspen, Colorado. However, much of the Colorado scenes in the film were not shot in Aspen, but rather in Breckenridge, Colorado and the historic Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado, which is also where the film adaptation of Stephen King's 'The Shining,' directed by Stanley Kubrick and starring Jack Nicholson and Shelly Duvall was filmed as well.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Winter Checklist: 8 Must-Do Tasks Before the First Freeze

We may be rushing things a bit, but ready or not, winter is on the way in western Colorado. By some accounts, and if the Old Farmers Almanac is to be believed, it's going to be an especially cold winter in western Colorado this year. Maybe, maybe not. How much snow will we get in Grand Junction? Will it be the usual couple of inches here and there, or is this the year when we get blanketed with white stuff most of the winter?
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

Legend Says a Vampire is Buried in this Colorado Cemetery

Among the many graves in the Lafayette Municipal Cemetery in Colorado, lies a flat, rectangular marker that's eerily different from the rest. According to Colorado legend, a vampire named Fodor Glava is buried under this mysterious marker, and although he passed away over one hundred years ago, his spirit is believed to have lived on, haunting the cemetery where he was laid to rest.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Bingham
99.9 KEKB

This Person is Responsible for the Awesome Plant Beds Around Grand Junction

Have you noticed all the gorgeous plant beds located around downtown Grand Junction? Someone has a magnificent green thumb. Who's the artist behind these?. The next time you're downtown check out the various planters and plant beds. There's some true talent and passion behind these creations. Now you know who is to thank. Better yet, you can learn a few tips from the master herself.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Brass#Amid Divorce#European#Brazilian#Academy Award#Golden Globe Award#Speedo Man Tater
99.9 KEKB

10 Things Everyone Should Do Before Winning $10,000

Your chance to win up to $10,000 is coming on Sept. 20. That gives you just enough time to prepare for a potential life change once you're sitting on top of a big pile of cash. Here are 10 things everyone should do before winning $10,000. 1. Know how many...
LOTTERY
99.9 KEKB

New Baby Hippo at Cheyenne Mtn Zoo Introduced With Cute Video

Everybody loves a baby, even when they weigh around 100 pounds as a baby hippo does. Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's 'reverse' video divulged the calf's name. How many of those 'gender reveal' videos have you seen over the last few years? Well, forget those, this is a great video that reveals the new baby hippo's name. The name comes from a river in Africa, as does the new calf's mother's name, Zambezi.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
99.9 KEKB

Bears Take Over Couch In Steamboat Springs

The bears are taking over Colorado. There have been many sightings over the past several months and it makes sense that we're encountering more wildlife by building and moving in and around THEIR territory. This is also a time of year when more encounters occur simply because the bears are stocking up and fattening up for their winter hibernation which will be beginning soon.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
99.9 KEKB

Jeff Bridges’ Cancer Is In Remission

Jeff Bridges posted a very encouraging update to his personal website after an extremely challenging year. Back in October of 2020, Bridges revealed he had been diagnosed with lymphoma, forcing him to leave production of his upcoming television series The Old Man. Today, Bridges left a long post on his...
CELEBRITIES
99.9 KEKB

99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction, CO
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy