Apple to offer all of its 24-inch iMac colors at retail stores in September
Apple will reportedly begin offering all of its current 24-inch iMac colors at its retail store locations, a departure from its current sales strategy for the model. Ahead of Apple's "California Streaming" event on Sept. 14, Bloomberg reports that no new Macs are likely to debut at the keynote. However, Apple will begin offering yellow, orange, and purple 24-inch iMac models at its Apple Store locations.appleinsider.com
