Commentary: Then & There — Remembering Lorin Farr Park fun, 70 years later

Shortly before school recessed for the summer in 1951, Mrs. Wessler’s second grade class at Lincoln Elementary School was taken to Lorin Farr Park in Ogden for an excursion. At that time, the school was located at the northwest corner of 3rd Street and Adams Avenue in a “working class” area on the north side of Ogden. The school building consisted of two sections, an older part on the east side and a somewhat newer part on the west side. Even then, both sections were very old. In fact, the east part of the building was so old that many of those students’ grandparents had also attended school there.