2022 NFL Draft: Week 2 college football prospect preview & live chat

By Buffalo Rumblings
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith plenty of non-conference games between the likes of ACC powerhouses and FCS squads, the intriguing games are those between the Power Five conferences. No. 12 Oregon comes cross country to visit No. 3 Ohio State, which should be a clash between two high-powered offenses. A possibly competent Arkansas will look to defend their turf against No. 15 Texas. Then there’s this week’s Game of the Week, between two in-state rivals from the Midwest. So let’s talk about the games, leave questions on prospects, and enjoy the weekend!

