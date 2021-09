This photo of Daegan was taken in Afghanistan by one of his close friends, Gabe Magnison, a Marine also with the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment. A U.S. Marine with ties to Tarkio is among 13 service members killed in a terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. Corporal Daegan William-Tyeler Page was killed August 26, 2021, when a suicide bomber detonated a device near the city’s airport in the wake of mass evacuations from the country. Page is the grandson of the late Roger Page, who was once the manager at Hy-Vee in Tarkio.

OMAHA, NE ・ 10 DAYS AGO