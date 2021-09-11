CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guest op-ed: Jingles jangle our society

Cover picture for the articleGod, school teachers, veterans and puppy dogs are among America’s most sacred institutions. Who in their right mind would think to openly criticize any of them?. But these four venerable institutions don’t even touch our most sacred cow of all — American business. And why? Probably because corporate money is the real power behind every throne in America, whether the agency be media, education, government, the military, elections, even the church. Money pulls all those strings.

