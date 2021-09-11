The Replacements Release New Animated Video Ahead of LP 40th Anniversary

Earlier this week, on Thursday (September 9), the famed Minneapolis, Minnesota-born punk rock band, The Replacements, released a new animated music video for the group’s song, “Shut Up.”

The video, which includes hidden “Easter egg” references to the band’s release, marks the upcoming 40-year anniversary celebration of the band’s 1981 debut LP, Sorry, Ma, Forgot to Take Out the Trash. The Replacements is set to celebrate the anniversary with a new box set, complete with previously unreleased work.

The band, which formed in 1979 and has played out until recently in 2015, released its 37-minute debut on August 25, 1981, on the independent label Twin/Tone Records. It had been recorded about a year prior.

For the anniversary, Rhino Entertainment will release a deluxe edition of the newly remastered record, featuring over 100 tracks over 4 discs, on October 22. It will feature demos, alter takes, and new mixes, as well as a previously unreleased 27-track live show recorded on January 23, 1981, in Minneapolis.

In 2019, Rhino released another box set from the band, called, Dead Man’s Pop.

Here are some recent tweets from the band: