Minneapolis, MN

The Replacements Release New Animated Video Ahead of LP 40th Anniversary

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
 6 days ago
Earlier this week, on Thursday (September 9), the famed Minneapolis, Minnesota-born punk rock band, The Replacements, released a new animated music video for the group’s song, “Shut Up.”

The video, which includes hidden “Easter egg” references to the band’s release, marks the upcoming 40-year anniversary celebration of the band’s 1981 debut LP, Sorry, Ma, Forgot to Take Out the Trash. The Replacements is set to celebrate the anniversary with a new box set, complete with previously unreleased work.

The band, which formed in 1979 and has played out until recently in 2015, released its 37-minute debut on August 25, 1981, on the independent label Twin/Tone Records. It had been recorded about a year prior.

For the anniversary, Rhino Entertainment will release a deluxe edition of the newly remastered record, featuring over 100 tracks over 4 discs, on October 22. It will feature demos, alter takes, and new mixes, as well as a previously unreleased 27-track live show recorded on January 23, 1981, in Minneapolis.

In 2019, Rhino released another box set from the band, called, Dead Man’s Pop.

