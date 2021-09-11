How to Join LulaRoe as a Retailer? What’s the Start Up Cost?

"Lately, it feels like documentaries are in a rush to capitalize on the next big scandal, whether it’s the mullet-cut world of Joe Exotic or the privileged attendees of the Fyre festival," says Kristen Lopez. "The desire to create a guilty exposé of an unknown world can lead to stories where the scandal isn’t as obvious as the surrounding peculiarities. In other cases, like Amazon Prime Video’s LulaRich, a docuseries hits paydirt. Directors Jenner Furst and Julia Willoughby Nason — who, incidentally, directed Hulu’s Fyre Fraud documentary in 2019 — craft a thrilling, nightmarish story that combines elements of fashion, feminism, and fraud all in one beautiful package." Lopez adds: "There’s a splashy brightness to all four episodes of LulaRich that gets at the heart of why so many (predominately) women wanted to join the company. Furst and Nason look at the companies origins and its enigmatic founders, DeAnne and Mark Stidham. The Stidhams are a picture-perfect couple and that emphasis on aesthetics runs deep from the first time they’re interviewed, when DeAnne worried about the composition of the rug while the two (very much unscripted) hold hands. Like most companies, DeAnne’s story of being a mother trying to make some money while raising 14 children is compelling and was at the heart of LulaRoe’s ethos: They were offering a chance for mothers to become entrepreneurs....We’ve seen documentaries on pyramid schemes before, but with LulaRich the intent isn’t just to focus on the fraud, but how the company specifically targeted women. Several interview subjects mention the appeal of being able to make money while spending time with their children. Couple that with the rise of social media and the emphasis on FOMO, and it’s not surprising that LulaRoe was able to explode as Facebook Live and Instagram just started to take off. These women were early influencers of their day, selling leggings and making millions."

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO