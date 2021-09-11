CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

How many countries and territories around the world now have golf? The answer might surprise you.

By Garry Smits, Florida Times-Union
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tm4g1_0bt9Pgas00

According to a survey by the National Golf Foundation, golf is now played in 206 of 251 countries and dependent territories. That includes a nine-hole course on Christmas Island.

Around 82 percent of the world’s countries have golf courses, totaling more than 38,000. Only 7-Eleven and Subway have more physical business locations around the world.

The NGF maintains the official database of golf courses worldwide. A dedicated team verifies the operational status of all golf facilities – on a 12-month cycle within the U.S., and every 24 months globally. New courses in planning and under construction are also tracked.

While golf is widely dispersed, it also remains highly concentrated, with 80% of courses in the top 10 best-supplied countries. The U.S. is home to 42 percent of the world’s courses (more than 16,000), followed by Japan (3,140) and the United Kingdom (3,101).

Here in the U.S., despite losing several months’ worth of rounds in many states as COVID-19 precautions led to courses being temporarily shuttered, 2020 saw an increase of 13.9 percent in total rounds played over 2019, Golf Datatech and the NGF have reported.

The increases in rounds played have come as players — both new golfers and veteran players — sought quarantine relief in the relatively safe environments of golf courses.

And the increase in play has been maintained in 2021. In fact, many resorts are completely booked for the remainder of the year, some well into 2022. For example, Bandon Dunes has on its website a warning about extremely high call volumes from people looking to books golf vacations. Bandon Dunes is home to five of the top 10 courses on Golfweek’s Best list of top resort layouts in the U.S.

“We’re experiencing record-breaking occupancy rates and golf rounds throughout 2021, even with the addition of 24 new guest rooms that we opened on August 1,” said Don Crowe, general manager of Bandon Dunes. “This demand continues into 2022 based on early booking trends and high call volume in our reservations department. For larger groups with multiple night stays, we recommend that groups start the booking process at least a year in advance.”

The same is happening around the country at top resorts. For a Midwest example, Destination Kohler in Wisconsin – host of this month’s Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits and home to four top-ranked courses in all – is running a website warning about unprecedented call volume and advising guests to use its new online booking system.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Despite Brooks Koepka's absence, U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker bubbling with optimism heading into clash with Europe

Eleven of U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker’s troops showed up for a two-day reconnaissance excursion at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin ahead of next week’s biennial battle with Europe, with all playing the Straits Course that will be home to the 43rd edition of the matches in rain, sunshine and warm temperatures while dealing with a variety of wind directions.
GOLF
sarasotamagazine.com

The Surprising Overlap Between the Worlds of Golf and Wine

We have entered the highlight of the professional golfing season. The Tour Championship, also known as the FedEx Cup, just ended, and the winner took home $15 million, the richest purse in the sport. Even the last player in the tournament received a six-figure check. But before top golfers embark on a new season, they are preparing for the Ryder Cup, a biennial competition that pits the best professional golfers in the United States against the best of Europe. National pride is at stake and the competition can become fierce. The excitement even spills over into the world of wine: Both True Myth and Silver Spur wineries are producing Ryder Cup editions.
GOLF
AOL Corp

Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in 23 Major Countries Around the World

America is the richest country in the world, and 2020 receipts prove it. During the peak of COVID, the U.S. saw the highest growth of financial assets due to tax cuts and an explosive stock market. But as all too many folks know, the prosperity is not very well spread out; in fact, the income gap is widening. Billionaires’ wealth skyrocketed during the pandemic, with data from Forbes finding that as of April 12, 2021, America’s 719 billionaires accounted for more than four times more money ($4.56 trillion) than all 165 million Americans on the bottom of the socioeconomic plane ($1.01 trillion). It wasn’t always this way. Back in 1990, it was the opposite: billionaires held $240 billion of the country’s wealth, while the bottom half of earners had $380 billion combined.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
My 1053 WJLT

How Many of These Kentucky Attractions Have You Visited? [LIST]

I love to travel. Long distances, short getaways. It doesn't matter. And I love to do it by car because you can see more of the country. In fact, I've visited 45 states and couldn't have accomplished it had I only traveled by air. Yes, air travel is wildly convenient and I will access it to get to my last five. For one thing, I've heard it's very difficult to DRIVE to Hawaii.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Independent

Ryder Cup talking points: Any rest for Rory McIlroy and will practice make Team USA perfect?

Europe will attempt to retain the Ryder Cup when they take on the United States at Whistling Straits from 24 to 26 September.Here, the PA news agency looks at five talking points ahead of the biennial contest, which was postponed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.Will home advantage prove crucial once more?"I think that 40, 50 years down the road, when the Ryder Cup is still going along, it will probably be best to have a neutral set-up where there is no setting up a golf course." Padraig Harrington wants an end to home advantage— Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf)...
GOLF
BoardingArea

The Price of a Gym Membership in 52 Countries Around the World

Exercise is important for just about everyone to keep in shape for the best health possible — especially to some frequent travelers who purposely seek out hotel properties with either fitness rooms on premises or affiliations with external gyms, as keeping up with an exercise regimen can be difficult to do due to limited time while traveling…
WORKOUTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Crowe
Only In West Virginia

Prepare Yourself For Polar Temperature Swings This Winter In West Virginia, According To The Farmers Almanac

West Virginians are used to wild weather; we’ve seen our fair share of it the past few years. But hang on to your hats and dust off your winter jackets, because the crazy weather isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. According to the recently released Farmers’ Almanac predictions for the winter of 2021-2022, West Virginia should expect unseasonably cold temperatures all the way through March, including some polar temperature swings that will leave us cranking up the heat!
ENVIRONMENT
The Decatur Daily

Ryder Cup scrutiny usually starts once event ends

Steve Stricker and Padraig Harrington have been Ryder Cup captains for nearly three years, long enough to know not every decision they make is going to be popular. Deciding whether they were the right moves won't start until the Ryder Cup is over. Except for an English seed merchant, Samuel...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf World#Golf Course#Around The World#Subway#Ngf#Destination Kohler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

34K+
Followers
69K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy