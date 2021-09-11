CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Disneyland Introduces Very Merriest Nites – A New After Hours Event

By Jackie Gailey
wdwinfo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new separate ticket, limited-capacity offering is being introduced this holiday season at the Disneyland Resort – Disney Merriest Nites. Mickey Mouse has invited some of his friends to assist with hosting six themed parties in one throughout Disneyland. You can join Mickey Mouse and his friends from 8:00 p.m....

www.wdwinfo.com

Comments / 0

Related
disneyfoodblog.com

How Much It Cost a Family of 4 to Do Disney World in 2022

Quite a few things are changing in Disney World. Paid FastPass-like systems are set to debut soon, the parks are getting ready to celebrate the Resort’s 50th Anniversary, the Magical Express is set to end in 2022, and more. And with some of those changes come additional costs that you’ll need to factor into your trip. So, just what would it cost a family to “do” Disney World in light of these upcoming changes. We’re breaking down what you need to know right here.
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Forgo the $33,000 Fee, Disney Will Pay You to Enter the Coveted Club 33

There are a few places at the Disney Parks that are highly coveted. Whether you are visiting your favorite attraction or entering an iconic area such as Cinderella’s Royal Table at Cinderella Castle, Disney is full of special areas that allow Guests to feel a little more magical. For many...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Disney Character#New Orleans Square#World Of Disney#Victorian#Coco#Lilo Stitch#Disneyland Com#Timesticket#Critter Country
disneyfoodblog.com

Celebrate Oktoberfest in Disney World Without a Park Ticket!

The arrival of fall means a lot of things, like changing leaves and cooler temperatures as well as the start of Halloween Time and after-hours events in Disney World like Disney After Hours Boo Bash. If you’re a fan of German-inspired cuisine, the arrival of fall also means that it’s...
LIFESTYLE
Inside the Magic

New Pelican’s Landing Making Progress at Disneyland

One thing that there is no shortage of at Disneyland is places to eat. From sit-down dining, to counter service, to snack stands, there is always something that can satisfy any craving a Guest may have. However, the same cannot be said when it comes to seating once you receive your delicious food. In fact, sometimes it seems nearly impossible to find a place to sit and enjoy your food.
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: More New Halloween Merchandise Arrives in Disneyland

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. While there was already an extra-large treat bag full of Halloween merchandise available for guests to check out, we discovered a few more new goodies for you to see at the Emporium. Angry Mickey Windbreaker – $59.99.
WEATHER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Disneyland
Thrillist

Disneyland Has Unveiled Its First-Ever After-Hours Holiday Party

If you're looking for somewhere festive to celebrate the holidays with movie characters, your ship has arrived. Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. As of April 2021, official guidance from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention states that fully vaccinated people can travel at low risk, though safety precautions are still required. Should you need to travel, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance as well as local requirements/protocols/restrictions for both your destination and home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
LIFESTYLE
ComicBook

Disneyland Brings Back Dapper Dans After Year-and-a-Half Absence

A Disneyland institution has returned to the park after a nearly 18 month absence. The Dapper Dans, a well-known barbershop quartet that traditionally performs on Main Street USA, made their long-awaited return to Disneyland this weekend, returning to the park after a 17 month break because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Dapper Dans are performing a combination of classic tunes and Halloween songs to celebrate the arrival of Halloween. You can check out a brief snippet of one of their first performances below:
LIFESTYLE
kennythepirate.com

New Dining Area Coming to Disneyland Very Soon

When walls go up at the Disney parks, fans can not help themselves as they try to guess and figure out what is occurring. Over the last couple of days a painted sign that read “Pelican’s Landing” was discovered, and we finally know what it means. Pelican’s Landing. Tarps and...
LIFESTYLE
themeparktourist.com

Disney Merriest Nights After Hours Event Announced

Continuing its trend of revamping its holiday offerings this year, Disneyland has announced an all-new holiday event for 2021 that will be taking place on five select nights during November and December. Named Disney Merriest Nights, this new event will allow guests after-hours access to park attractions and will also include a special viewing of “A Christmas Fantasy” Parade.
LIFESTYLE
wdwinfo.com

Current Favorites from Epcot’s International Food and Wine Festival!

On July 15th, Epcot’s International Food and Wine Festival started, too early, in my opinion. The food booths sprung up quickly and the excitement was there for opening day. Since the opening, I have been three times and during those visits, I have found some favorites. My favorites will definitely change as the festival continues because I still have so much to try. I have avoided all of the hot dishes possible because I want to save those for when the weather gets cooler because eating hot heavy food in 95-degree weather is not fun. I have tried to focus on food that is light and refreshing. I made a list of all the things I want to try throughout the festival and I haven’t even gotten close to being halfway through the list but with that being said, I still found some great dishes that everyone needs to try.
FESTIVAL
OCRegister

Disneyland gives its fans a new Christmas present

Disneyland has a new way for you to spend money at the park this Christmas holiday season. Following the success of its sold-out Oogie Boogie Bash Halloween party at Disney California, Disney has added a hard-ticket, after-hours Christmas party at Disneyland. I had been wanting Disneyland to add a holiday...
TRAVEL
Red Tricycle

The Best Way to Celebrate the Holidays at Disneyland? This New Event

Halloween Time may have just kicked off at the Disneyland Resort, but that doesn’t mean the magic makers aren’t prepping for the holiday season, too. Not only can park goers expect plenty of festive food, music, entertainment and decor, but Disney is offering a brand new, limited-capacity event!. Disney Merriest...
LIFESTYLE
wdwinfo.com

Sneak Peek at Menus for Steakhouse 71 Opening October 1st at Disney World

Disney Parks Blog has given us a first look at the menus for Steakhouse 71 which is set to open October 1st! Steakhouse 71 will be located in Disney’s Contemporary Resort in the location that formerly housed The Wave of American Flavors. While many have been saddened by the closure of The Wave, others are excited at the prospect of a steakhouse once again joining The Contemporary. Some might remember Concourse Steakhouse which sat in the current location of Contempo Cafe.
RESTAURANTS
wdwinfo.com

See Ya Real Soon, Disney Store!

Earlier this year, The Walt Disney Company announced the September closure of most Disney Store locations nationwide. This is the second and final phase of the closure process. The closest one near my town in New Jersey is about thirty minutes away in a mall that I’ve visited often. It will be part of the closure, leaving the state with only one remaining open. Can you believe that the one near me opened in the late 80’s?! It’s been that long. It’s the end of an era.
RETAIL
kennythepirate.com

Touring the New Magic Key Lounge at Disneyland

Join me as I take you through the newly-opened Magic Key Lounge located inside the Starcade at Disneyland. What do you think of this new space?. The Disneyland Resort recently launched their new passholder program. In fact, it has only been a week since it replaced the previous one. The Magic Key is a tiered passholder program.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy