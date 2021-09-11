Disneyland Introduces Very Merriest Nites – A New After Hours Event

On July 15th, Epcot’s International Food and Wine Festival started, too early, in my opinion. The food booths sprung up quickly and the excitement was there for opening day. Since the opening, I have been three times and during those visits, I have found some favorites. My favorites will definitely change as the festival continues because I still have so much to try. I have avoided all of the hot dishes possible because I want to save those for when the weather gets cooler because eating hot heavy food in 95-degree weather is not fun. I have tried to focus on food that is light and refreshing. I made a list of all the things I want to try throughout the festival and I haven’t even gotten close to being halfway through the list but with that being said, I still found some great dishes that everyone needs to try.

FESTIVAL ・ 4 DAYS AGO