Play the anthem! Whip out the hideous jerseys! It’s Champions League season once again for the Black and Yellows, and after a difficult charge to quality at the end of last season, Dortmund can now settle in for another challenging UCL campaign. They begin this week against their first group C opponent, Beşiktaş. AFC Ajax and Sporting CP will face off in the other match, and we will begin to see how this qualifying group is going to shape up.

UEFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO