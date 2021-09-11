Friday (Saturday) Mailbag: Mail, Mail, Mail

Normally, Gary Patterson doesn’t want his players in the limelight. He prefers to operate in the shadows, an underdog with a prove them wrong mentality. But I think that GP is beginning to enjoy having some five star talent on his roster, and knows that if TCU is going to attract more, the bright lights need to come. “I’ve been laughing because nobody mentions Zach Evans,” Patterson said in his postgame press conference following the Frogs 34-32 victory over Cal. “All the (top) four or five running backs, the (top) six running backs in the nation ... he was the No. 1 recruit in the nation, and nobody talks about Zach Evans. Just don’t talk about Zach Evans. We’ll just keep running him. They won’t pay any attention to him, and we’ll keep doing the things that we need to do.”

