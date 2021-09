RUPERT — The Wolverines defeated the Spartans as the Wood Rivers’ defense played smart and clean. Defenders senior Channing Curci and junior Olive Gilbert kept the pressure up by pushing their team high in the opponent’s half and did a great job setting the momentum by making controlled passes to feet. Wolverine goals were scored by junior Josie Gilman and sophomore Evi Kimball each with two, sophomore Drew Willett and senior Bel Clayton one and an own goal by Minico. Great assists by seniors Yohenny Gomez and Zoe Bacca. Wood River plays Canyon Ridge tomorrow at home.

SOCCER ・ 9 DAYS AGO