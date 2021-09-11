Department of Human Services, Delaware County Leaders Urge Pennsylvanians Not to Wait to Apply for Rental Assistance

MEDIA, PA — Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Meg Snead joined Vice Chair of the Delaware County Council Dr. Monica Taylor, Delaware County Councilwoman Elaine Schaefer, and state representatives Chris Quinn and Mike Zabel on Thursday to urge Pennsylvanians at risk of eviction or utility shutoffs because of COVID-19 to apply for assistance available through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). ERAP can help people who are facing eviction pay past due and upcoming rent or pay utility bills or other costs necessary to help them be safely housed.