Department of Human Services, Delaware County Leaders Urge Pennsylvanians Not to Wait to Apply for Rental Assistance

 6 days ago
MEDIA, PA — Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Meg Snead joined Vice Chair of the Delaware County Council Dr. Monica Taylor, Delaware County Councilwoman Elaine Schaefer, and state representatives Chris Quinn and Mike Zabel on Thursday to urge Pennsylvanians at risk of eviction or utility shutoffs because of COVID-19 to apply for assistance available through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). ERAP can help people who are facing eviction pay past due and upcoming rent or pay utility bills or other costs necessary to help them be safely housed.

Michelle Lupi-McKinney
6d ago

Why don’t we look into what they spent their rent money on. And who is helping these property owners who still have to pay bills on the property that these people have not paid a dime in rent. Also look into if they were collecting unemployment and didn’t pay their rent.

