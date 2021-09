PORTSMOUTH —Children anxiously lined the street of Downtown Portsmouth Saturday as the annual River Days Parade kicked off a day of fun. Children dashed into the road to collect candy as it fell like rain upon them, collecting as much as they could before the next candy storm came from another parade float. This year was Portsmouth’s 58 year doing the River Day’s Festival, a welcomed sight by the community after being canceled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic last year.

PORTSMOUTH, OH ・ 12 DAYS AGO