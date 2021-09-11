CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Live From the Sundance Film Festival: Robin Wright

By Joe Leydon
cowboysindians.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAward-winning actress Robin Wright plays double duty as star and director in Land. Read senior editor Joe Leydon’s conversation from the Sundance Film Festival with award-winning actress Robin Wright. Cowboys & Indians:. There’s a subtle but perceptible Jeremiah Johnson vibe to Land, your feature film directorial debut. It’s the story...

www.cowboysindians.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Photos From the 2021 Venice Film Festival

From Kristen Stewart’s turn as Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín’s “Spencer” to the much-anticipated premiere of “Dune,” the 78th Venice International Film Festival boasts buzzy movies and a head-turning procession of stars. See photos from the red-carpet return of one of the world’s most celebrated film festivals.
MOVIES
communityreporter.org

Mizna’s Arab Film Festival

Still from About Some Meaningless Events (dir. Mostafa Derkaoui, 1974) Mizna’s Arab Film Festival is set to return Sept. 29 through Oct. 3. The festival will be held in a hybrid format at Trylon Cinema with remote screenings available across the country. Established in 2003, Mizna’s Twin Cities Arab Film...
MOVIES
Cleveland Scene

Cinematheque To Host 2021 Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour

The Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque has just announced it’ll host the 2021 Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour, a 92-minute program of seven short films selected from this year’s festival. The Cinematheque will host the program, which includes BJ's Mobile Gift Shop, a film about a young Korean-American hustler...
CLEVELAND, OH
wmagazine.com

Motherhood, Mirrored Lives, and Double Trouble at the 2021 Venice Film Festival

The irony of attending the Venice Film Festival as a critic is that—amid the serene sunshine and movie-star wattage—you spend half your time in the dark. While red-carpet names emerged from boats like Botticelli’s Venus, your correspondent scurried into press screenings at the festival’s two main buildings—one an Art Deco temple, another a cake-like sprawl festooned with flags. The entire event takes place on the rejuvenating Lido, a breezy, tree-lined island strip that feels secluded from the city’s most touristed landmarks. No complaints however: in just the first few days, the festival rolled out a series of films that only grew richer in the mind.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Leydon
Person
Robin Wright
Person
Demián Bichir
Martha's Vineyard Times

The rest of the International Film Festival lineup

The M.V. International Film Festival, which began on Tuesday, continues through the weekend with some of the best films of the series. The festival is collaborating with the Vineyard Conservation Society, and most of the upcoming films are available both at the Film Center and online. Thursday, Sept. 9, brings...
MOVIES
EW.com

The must-see films and performances from the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival

Kristen Stewart, Jessica Chastain, Riz Ahmed, Benedict Cumberbatch, and more give standout turns in awards-bound films playing at TIFF this year. See EW's best-of-fest picks. Winter — and awards season — is coming, and judging by the army of potential contenders descending on Canada for the Toronto International Film Festival, the hunt for Oscar glory is starting to get fierce.
MOVIES
Screendaily

XYZ Films boards TIFF sales on supernatural thriller ‘Interstate’ from director of festival entry ‘Saloum’

As Toronto gets underway XYZ Films has acquired global sales rights excluding France and Belgium to the French-language supernatural thriller Interstate (La Saveur de la Mort) by Jean Luc Herbulot, whose Senegalese horror thriller Saloum premieres in Midnight Madness next week. Anthony Jaswinski (The Shallows, Vanishing On 7th Street) wrote...
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

From ‘Dune’ to ‘Last Night in Soho,’ Venice 2021 was a film festival to remember

The Venice Film Festival was a serene, sun-blessed blast of a festival. Nothing beats getting up at the crack of dawn and sleepwalking onto the 7 am water bus from the mainland to the Lido, the beautiful Venetian island where the festival is held. After almost two years without going to any major film festivals, attending Venice for the first time was a daunting, yet exciting challenge. However, these fears were soon washed away as the front-heavy festival kicked into gear, forcing everyone to adapt to the sporadic, constantly busy festival way of life. Almost every day consisted of watching, writing, watching, writing, watching and a light sprinkle of more writing to top off the day. Naturally, this was all mixed in with the endless consumption of pizza and pasta, which arguably played just as big a part in the festival experience as the selected films.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sundance Film Festival#Photography#Land#Cowboys Indians#C I
No Film School

How to Carve a Sundance-Worthy Doc from Hours of Archival Footage

If you want to make docs or learn about LA, Matt Yoka and Whirlybird are perfect for you. I first spoke to Matt back before Sundance 2020, in a very different world. He had finished his first feature, the documentary Whirlybird, that follows a family and the city of Los Angeles via archival footage of high-speed chases. It's a crazy story, not just the story of the film's subjects but the story of Matt making it.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Festival presents Met Stars Live in Concert Sept. 18

Renée Fleming and Jonas Kaufmann in concert on big screen at Fisher Theatre. (September 10, 2021) – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Met Stars Live in Concert: Renée Fleming & Jonas Kaufmann” on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 1 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.
SEDONA, AZ
Stamford Advocate

The Lady FilmMaker Film Festival Begins on September 21, With Live and Virtual Screenings, Q&A's, Panels And Networking Opportunities During The Week Long Festival

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (PRWEB) September 15, 2021. Lady Filmmakers Film Festival, now in its 13th year, is excited to announce its 2021 film festival will take place in person later this month, offering both live and virtual opportunities for guests to enjoy during this year’s event. The in-person film festival will kick-off on Tuesday, September 21st live in Beverly Hills, CA. with an intimate opening night ceremony, followed by five days of live screenings, panels and networking opportunities. A PLACE AMONG THE DEAD and THE REVOLUTION GENERATION are two of the films that will hold their worldwide theatrical premieres during the festival. Tickets to screenings and events are available to the public to purchase, with live events limiting capacity to help maintain social distancing.
THEATER & DANCE
L.A. Weekly

Viva Hola Mexico! Film Festival Returns to Live L.A. Screenings

like most big gatherings in 2020, was forced to adjust to a virtual format due to COVID-19. It’s back live just in time for Hispanic Heritage Month 2021, and as the organizers share, it’s the best way capture the “ irreplaceable communal experience of being with each other to showcase the strength and diversity of Mexican cinema.” The 13th annual event (which runs from September 17-25, 25 with opening and closing ceremonies at La Plaza de Cultura y Artes and nightly screenings at Regal LA Live) features 21 films, in genre presentations including México Ahora (new movies), Documental (non-fiction), El Otro México (Mexican narratives that challenge the status quo) and Nocturno (offbeat stories and horror). Also of note, Hola México’s acclaimed mentor program “Tomorrow’s Filmmakers Today (TFT)” connecting Latino filmmakers from Los Angeles with industry leaders in order to increase the Latino workforce in the industry. Lineup and more info at holamexicoff.com/2021-film-festival/.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Toronto Film Festival Soldiers on Through COVID-19, but Where Are the Movie Stars?

In the Toronto Film Festival world premiere of “Dear Evan Hansen,” a lonely Ben Platt belts out: “When you’re falling in a forest and there’s nobody around, do you ever really crash or even make a sound?” That question could well apply to a laundry list of absent talent and filmmakers with projects at the Canadian festival, whose organizers pulled off a successful (and partially in-person) 2021 program. The festival was thoughtful and inspiring in places and boasting some of the most exhaustive health and safety protocols from a festival in the coronavirus era, but it’s still fair to ask —...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX2now.com

Haunted Garage Film Festival

ST. LOUIS – There are two things you’ll learn about St. Louis: it’s filled with lots of creative artists, writers, actors, and filmmakers; and it has a haunted past. Franki Cambeletta, the owner of Shift Films and the host of Haunted Garage Podcast, is here to us how the two are coming together next month. He is hosting the Haunted Garage Film Festival on October 22 and 23, at the Gaslight Theater, (358 N. Boyle Avenue.) Tickets cost $25 for the entire festival. You can find more information or purchase tickets online at ShiftFilms.com.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WIVB

MicroMania Film Festival begins

NORTH BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — How many films can you watch over the next three weeks? Well when they’re just five minutes long, probably a lot of them. The 3rd annual MircoMania Film Festival is happening now through September 19th, at different spots across Western New York. It began today with 12 films at the Haudenosaunee Micro-Short Film Program at the Birchfield Penny Art Center.
BUFFALO, NY
imdb.com

TIFF 2021: 8 Films That Might Sell Big at the Festival, from ‘The Survivor’ to ‘Earwig’

The Toronto International Film Festival kicks off Thursday with a slimmed-down lineup of just 100 films, the buzziest of which already have distribution. “Dune,” “Spencer,” and “Dear Evan Hansen” are all screening at TIFF, but with one odd twist: They’re only available to watch in person, while the majority of industry attendees will be logging on to the festival remotely.
MOVIES
San Francisco Chronicle

Mill Valley Film Festival

The California Film Institute invites you to experience the best in US and world cinema at the 44th Mill Valley Film Festival. Join us for a carefully-curated program of the year's most highly anticipated films, presented in theaters and online, October 7-17. San Francisco Chronicle members can win a general...
MILL VALLEY, CA
Time Out Global

Taiwan Film Festival in Australia

You know the drill by now: this year’s Taiwan Film Festival in Australia was delayed at first, and then took the plunge with an online showcase instead. As it did last year too. The good thing about these unexpected digital events is the accessibility it allows. Anyone, anywhere in the country can jump online and stream horizon-expanding flicks from all corners of the globe.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy