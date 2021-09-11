CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sorry Antivaxxer Site Compiles Stories Of Unvaccinated Deaths In Kentucky And Beyond

By Sanford Nowlin
leoweekly.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTragic stories continue to pile up of people who died of COVID-19 after denying its existence or rejecting the safety and efficacy of vaccines. A new site called Sorry Antivaxxer is now keeping a compendium of avoidable obituaries and medical horror stories about people who contracted the coronavirus after rejecting safety measures such as masks and vaccines, and often encouraging others to do the same.

www.leoweekly.com

Comments / 15

CharlotteObserver.com

Kentucky firefighter refused COVID vaccine over politics. Then virus hospitalized him

A Kentucky firefighter who avoided the COVID vaccine for political reasons now says he “messed up” after a hospital stay. And he’s urging others not to do the same. “Since COVID-19 became a ‘thing’ I felt I had nothing to fear,” Jimmy Adams wrote in a public Facebook post. “Over the last year and a half the topic had become exhausting to me. Day in and day out, opinions, political views, agendas, personal attacks, mask or no mask, test no test, shot or no shot. ... You get the point.
KENTUCKY STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Unvaccinated Pastor Who Almost Died Of COVID Now Preaches The Importance Of Vaccines

Last month, Pastor Danny Reeves was fighting for his life in the intensive care unit at Dallas' Baylor University Medical Center. He had COVID-19, and he wasn't vaccinated. Now, the senior pastor at First Baptist Corsicana in north central Texas regrets not getting the shot earlier, and he plans to tell his congregants his story on Sunday when he returns to the pulpit.
DALLAS, TX
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Kentucky With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 37.9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 26. More than 626,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 45.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending August 26. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
KENTUCKY STATE
Lexington Herald-Leader

Former Kentucky lawmaker dies of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated

Brent Yonts, a former Kentucky state representative from Muhlenberg County, died Friday morning of COVID-19, a Greenville funeral home confirmed. He was 72. Yonts, a Democrat who had battled COVID-19 on a ventilator for several days, had been fully vaccinated, said two of his legislative colleagues — Sen. Whitney Westerfield, R-Hopkinsville, and retired Rep. Jim Wayne, D-Louisville.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox17.com

15-year-old Kentucky boy dies of COVID-19, governor reports

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WZTV) — A 15-year-old boy from Kentucky has died from COVID-19, the governor said. Gov. Andy Beshear said the child is among the 30 coronavirus deaths reported in the state on Wednesday. This comes as the state struggles to get the surge in cases under control as the highly-contagious Delta variant fuels infections.
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Second staff member at Kentucky school dies from COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A school custodian in eastern Kentucky has died from COVID-19, becoming the second staff member at Lee County Elementary to die from the virus since the school year began. Custodian Bill Bailey died Sunday, two weeks after an instructional aide at the same school, Heather Antle,...
KENTUCKY STATE
foxlexington.com

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Kentucky

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of August 31 had reached 639,490 COVID-19-related deaths and 39.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

18-year veteran of Louisville Metro Corrections dies after COVID-19 battle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Corrections officers are mourning the loss of a fellow officer who died following a tough battle with COVID-19. Officer Rick Longoria became ill with COVID-19 on Aug. 29, according to a GoFundMe set up for his family. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with COVID-19, pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome.
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

COVID in Kentucky ‘bad as it has ever been in pandemic’

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday repeated his request to Kentuckians to get vaccinated and wear a mask, as 2,426 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state, along with 29 more deaths. “Right now, COVID is as bad in Kentucky as it has ever been...
KENTUCKY STATE
wkms.org

Western Ky. Hospital Officials Correct COVID-19 Misconceptions Amid Virus Surge

Western Kentucky hospital officials and health care professionals are correcting misconceptions and answering questions about the COVID-19 vaccines, how hospitals track the vaccination status of those hospitalized with the virus, and the accuracy of COVID-19 tests as the Delta variant of the virus increasingly strains hospital capacity. Kentucky Gov. Andy...
KENTUCKY STATE
bereadylexington.com

Kentucky Sets National COVID-19 Case Record

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Sept. 13, 2021) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky currently ranks third in the nation for the highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases per capita, with a seven-day average of approximately 90 new cases reported per 100,000 people. “I am asking you to break the Thanksgiving...
KENTUCKY STATE
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: This Is the Worst Hot Spot in Kentucky

The U.S. has reported more than 36.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 17, 2021. More than 610,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. The virus has spread throughout the country in a way that has been difficult to predict, surging in one region, then showing signs […]
KENTUCKY STATE
935wain.com

Kentucky Doctor On COVID-19: ‘It’s Hard To Tell A 40-Year-Old They’re Going To Be Dead Within 24 Hours And There’s Nothing We Can Do’

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Sept. 16, 2021) – On Thursday during his weekly Team Kentucky update, Gov. Andy Beshear said the state is supporting hospitals in the fight against COVID-19 with expanded personnel and testing assistance, as health care professionals sound the alarm on the delta variant’s threat, even to young Kentuckians.
KENTUCKY STATE
WUKY

Positive Antibody Test 'Equivalent' To Vaccination, Under Kentucky Bill

Under a bill just passed by the Kentucky Senate, COVID-19 antibody tests registering at a certain level or above would be the equivalent of being vaccinated, according to the commonwealth. Senate Joint Resolution 3 would require the state of Kentucky to recognize individuals, including state employees, with "measurable neutralizing antibodies...
KENTUCKY STATE

