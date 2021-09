Kevione Faulk, the daughter of three-time Super Bowl champion Kevin Faulk, and a student at Louisiana State University, has died at the age of 19. LSU football released a statement on 13 September, saying: “We are heartbroken with the passing of Kevione Faulk, and our thoughts and prayers are with the Faulk family ... She was a part of the LSU family, and we mourn the loss of a daughter, a sister, a friend, a classmate and a colleague. We ask that all Tigers keep the Faulks in their prayers and respect their privacy at this difficult time.”The details of...

