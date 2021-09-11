New autism support center now open in Humble

Action Behavior Centers, a health care organization that provides assessment and therapy services to children on the autism spectrum, opened a new location in Humble on Aug. 16. Located at 5510 Atascocita Road, Humble, the center offers applied behavior analysis therapy to early learners as well as a variety of different treatment options to help serve the unique needs of each child on the spectrum, including center-based early intensive behavioral intervention, ABC At-Home therapy, and part-time after-school support. Additionally, the new center features a children's eating area, indoor playground, therapy rooms and a mothering room for nursing. 281-800-1040. www.actionbehavior.com.