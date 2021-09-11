CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pembroke, NH

The Pembroke School District mandated masks, triggering COVID-19 divisions

Concord Monitor
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNic Carter of Pembroke chose an educational path for his three children last month based on the information he had at the time. His kids, in grades 4, 6 and 7, all in the Pembroke School District, all excited and expecting to return to classes following a year of isolation, were not happy with dad’s decision, his change of heart: they would continue homeschooling, while their community – and, in fact, the entire country – tried to figure out what’s best for the nation’s students, now that we know COVID-19 and its variants aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.

www.concordmonitor.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

France pulls ambassadors to US, Australia in protest of submarine deal

France on Friday recalled its ambassadors to the United States and Australia in protest of a new partnership between the two countries to deliver Australia nuclear-powered submarines. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a statement Friday afternoon that the decision was made by French President Emmanuel Macron .
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Deerfield, NH
City
Pembroke, NH
City
Epsom, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home School#Covid 19#The School Board#Pembroke Hill School#Pembroke Academy#The Drama Club#Montessori School#Three Rivers School#Facebook
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

Apple, Google remove Navalny app as Russian elections begin

An app created by allies of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny that has drawn the ire of Russian authorities appeared to have been removed from Apple and Google stores Friday ahead of the country’s parliamentary elections this weekend. The Associated Press reported that the move comes after Apple and...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy