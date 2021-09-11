The Pembroke School District mandated masks, triggering COVID-19 divisions

Nic Carter of Pembroke chose an educational path for his three children last month based on the information he had at the time. His kids, in grades 4, 6 and 7, all in the Pembroke School District, all excited and expecting to return to classes following a year of isolation, were not happy with dad’s decision, his change of heart: they would continue homeschooling, while their community – and, in fact, the entire country – tried to figure out what’s best for the nation’s students, now that we know COVID-19 and its variants aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.