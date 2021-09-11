CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Manifest': Why Killing [SPOILER] Was a Mistake

By Jay Snow
Collider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the passengers of Manifest’s Flight 828 returned to New York City over five years after their initial departure, we have watched the Stone family undergo the trials and tribulations that have come along with their “callings” and miraculous resurrection. Possibly the biggest element of Manifest has been Ben (Josh...

collider.com

tvinsider.com

Hetty Is Back — With Secrets — in the ‘NCIS: LA’ Season 13 Premiere (PHOTOS)

Hetty Lange (Linda Hunt) is back at the Office of Special Projects when NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 begins, and as the first details for the premiere, “Subject 17,” tell us, some things haven’t changed — namely, she’s still keeping things from the team. But will Callen (Chris O’Donnell) be able to get any answers out of her? It sure looks like he’s going to try in the photos.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Law & Order: SVU Star Confirms Exit with Heartfelt Video

Law & Order: SVU fans were understandably shocked and upset when it was reported that both Demore Barnes and Jamie Gray Hyder would be exiting the series in season 23. The reasoning has not been revealed by the show or Wolf Entertainment, but Hyder did previously confirm the report. Barnes, who plays Deputy Chief Christian Garland on the show, previously wrote a post on social media that explained he was dealing with a death in the family, and that a full statement would be coming at a later date. That date is now here, as Barnes took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message to the fans, his castmates, the crew, and Wolf Entertainment, and during the statement, he revealed that he's still not completely sure why the decision was made. You can read his full statement below.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Walking Dead Sneak Peek: Did the Reapers Really Just Kill [Spoiler]?!?

Warning: The Walking Dead sneak-peek video embedded in this article may be upsetting to some viewers; it certainly was to us, anyway. In the opening moments of Sunday’s episode of AMC’s The Walking Dead (9/8c), we’re taken back to the sneak attack by the merciless Reapers that ended “Acheron, Part II.” (RIP, Roy.) This time, however, we follow Daryl and his faithful companion, Dog, as they try to elude their masked pursuers. As you’ll see in the exclusive preview above, it’s all going pretty well for the dynamic duo — up to a point. Then suddenly, Daryl and a Reaper are engaged...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Law & Order: Organized Crime: Stabler's Mom Is Back! See Season 2 Photos

Det. Stabler’s already messy home life is about to get a whole lot more complicated. Oscar-winner Ellen Burstyn will make her Law & Order: Organized Crime debut in the NBC drama’s upcoming Season 2 — and we’ve got an exclusive first look at the return of Elliot’s mom. Burstyn first...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Law & Order: SVU teases shocking character death in season 23 premiere

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is set to return to screens in a week's time and already viewers are on the edge of their seats with anticipation. Despite a slightly underwhelming trailer, fans are keen to find out what's in store for the officers of Manhatten's 16th precinct - including exactly how Officer Kat Tamlin and Deputy Chief Christian Garland will be written out of the series.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Law and Order: SVU - Season 23 - [Spoilers] Exiting

The upcoming 23rd season of NBC’s Law & Order: SVU will be without two key characters. Jamie Gray Hyder, who plays Officer Kat Tamin, and Demore Barnes, who portrays Deputy Chief Christian Garland, are departing the series, sources tell Deadline. Their exits will be revealed during the two-hour Season 23 premiere on Thursday, September 23, we hear. Both were introduced in Season 21 as recurring and both were promoted to series regulars for Season 22.
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Walking Dead Recap: [Spoiler] Is Back for Daryl's Ultimate Trial by Fire

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Sunday’s incendiary episode of The Walking Dead. If you’d rather watch first, read later, run like you’ve already met Season 11’s Big Bad and don’t want to get reacquainted. Well-played, Daryl. Well-played. Though Sunday’s episode of The Walking Dead teed up the ultimate lovers’ spat between him and Leah, who — surprise, surprise — turned out to be a Reaper, he emerged no worse for wear. But how long could he stay that way, what with her commander being battier than a cave? Read on, and we’ll unpack all of the heavy baggage that was...
TV SERIES
TVLine

All American Season 4 Trailer Hints at [Spoiler]'s Fate — and It's Not Good

If you were already worried about a certain All American character’s fate after that third season finale, the just-released trailer for Season 4 isn’t going to bring you any relief. We’re talking, of course, about Coop (played by Bre-Z), whose life remains in jeopardy after being shot by Mo. We’re all anxious to find out if she’s OK, something the minute-long trailer takes every possible opportunity to exploit — complete with ominous shots of Spencer speaking to someone in a cemetery. “There’s no way Coop would let you set aside your dreams,” Patience tells Spencer at one point. “She ain’t here to...
TV SERIES
Collider

'Lucifer': How 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Inspired Season 6's Very Meta Love Letter to the Show

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Lucifer, Season 6 Episode 8, "Save the Devil, Save the World."]. After a history of multiple cancellations and revivals, the finally final season of Lucifer functioned as an extended goodbye to the show's well-loved fallen angel turned nightclub owner/crime-solver turned heir to the throne of God. As part of that, showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich devoted one of their final episodes to presenting a fun meta look at the characters and how they see each other, and themselves — which, they explained, was directly inspired by the writers' own fandom for a very different show.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Why Netflix Really Decided to Save 'Manifest'

Reportedly, the #SaveManifest fan campaign wasn't the major pull that drew Netflix to pick up the canceled NBC series for a 20-episode final season pickup. Rather, it was the hidden number of viewers that the streamer doesn't release to the public that informed them of its possible future success on the platform.
TV SERIES
Collider

Watch: Learn How To Emerge From Quarantine With the 'Always Sunny' Gang

While fans have clamored for It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia to address the quarantine life, Rob McElhenney and company have made it clear that the series already did so in Season 9 with "The Gang Gets Quarantined." Thus, FX has provided us with a nice clip show that gives instructions from the gang on how to adapt to a post-pandemic life, such as getting in shape, conversing with coworkers, and adapting back to the office commute.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Another Life' Season 2 Trailer Highlights the Mystery of the Achaia

It’s almost time for fans of Netflix’s Another Life to do a Jeff Bezos and take a ride outside the planet. The new season of the sci-fi series starring Katee Sackhoff got a new trailer that hypes up viewers for the October premiere. In the story, after a UFO lands on Earth, a crew goes into space to figure out who sent it and why.
TV SERIES

