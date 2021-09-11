CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

'Lucifer' Season 6: Does Lucifer Become God? Tom Ellis and Showrunners Break Down That Big Finale Decision

By Liz Shannon Miller
Collider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers through the series finale of Lucifer, "Partners 'Til the End."]. When the surprise cliffhanger ending of Lucifer Season 5 revealed that after all these years and no shortage of battles, Lucifer (Tom Ellis) was now finally poised to take on the mantle of God, the big question for Season 6 became "what happens after that?" After all, becoming God felt like a pretty final note for the series to conclude with — yet 10 more episodes of the show were in the works.

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Tom Ellis and Lauren German tease major Lucifer season 6 changes

Lucifer fans were over the moon when it was revealed they'd get one final season of the hit show. Now, show star Tom Ellis has revealed what fans can expect from season six, and admitted that he had "made peace" with the show ending after season five. "We thought Season...
TV SERIES
cgmagonline.com

Lucifer Season 6 Review

The end of a series is an intimidating process for anyone involved. Fans are hard to please and ending a show after six seasons leaves a lot on production’s shoulders. Luckily, the sixth and final season of Lucifer managed to tie up all its loose ends in a way that feels satisfying for viewers and still makes sense for the series as a whole.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Lucifer’: Where We Left Off & What’s Next in the Final Season

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s Sci-Fi & Fantasy Special Collector’s Issue, which is available for international pre-order online at SciFi2021.com and available nationwide on newsstands on Tuesday, September 14. Holy smokes! As Lucifer Morningstar — the fallen angel exiled from Heaven by his father, God — Tom...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Ellis
Person
Brianna Hildebrand
Person
Lauren German
Person
Joe Henderson
epicstream.com

Lucifer Season 6 Ending Explained: Did Lucifer Or Chloe Die?

Lucifer Season 6 certainly did not disappoint! Ahead of the show’s premiere on Netflix, cast members Kevin Alejandro, Tom Ellis, and Lauren German teased the show’s bittersweet finale and that’s exactly what the ending for Lucifer was all about. Warning: This article contains spoilers from Lucifer Season 6. Read at...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Tom Ellis Talks About Lucifer’s Ending And How Things Will Wrap Up On Netflix

The sixth and final season of Netflix’s Lucifer is premiering later this week, and many are eager to see how things wrap up for the titular Devil and his supporting cast. Following Season 5’s Godly cliffhanger of a finale, the series will be going in a different direction for its final episodes. And recently, Tom Ellis, who portrays the fallen angel, talked about the show’s ending and how things will finally wrap up.
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

'Lucifer' Bosses Break Down That Emotional Series Finale

Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched the sixth and final season of Netflix's Lucifer. All bad things must come to an end. Sadly, in this case, that means Netflix’s hit series, Lucifer. The sixth and final season is now streaming and we’re already missing our favorite devil and all his friends. That being said, we will take solace in the fact that the beloved characters all got the endings they deserved. Chloe [Lauren German] and Lucifer [Tom Ellis] end up together for all of eternity. Amenadiel [D.B. Woodside] became GOD -- and his son with Linda [Rachael Harris], Charlie, got his angel wings! Maze [Lesley-Ann Brandt] and Eve [Inbar Lavi] walked down the aisle, Ella [Aimee Garcia] and her “stem initiative” found love with Carol Corbett [Scott Porter]. Heck, even Dan [Kevin Alejandro] got his happy ending with Charlotte Richards [Tricia Helfer] in Heaven!
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#God#Showrunners#Series Finale
startattle.com

Lucifer (Season 6) Final Season, Netflix, Tom Ellis, Lauren German, trailer, release date

Bored with being the Lord of Hell, the devil Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) relocates to Los Angeles, where he opens a nightclub called Lux. He soon finds himself involved in a murder investigation, and forms a connection with the intriguing Detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German). Lucifer ends up working with Chloe as a consultant to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). Throughout the series, Lucifer and Chloe encounter all sorts of supernatural beings while solving crimes together and developing their relationship. Startattle.com – Lucifer | Netflix.
TV SERIES
marketresearchtelecast.com

Can Lucifer become a movie?

Lucifer is one of the most outstanding series of the streaming service Netflix and in the next few hours it will premiere the episodes of its sixth and final season. It is clear that the fans do not want this to happen, since the fiction starring Tom Ellis has generated a great level of popularity, demonstrated after the cancellation by Fox until the platform rescued it.
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

‘Lucifer’: Tom Ellis on What That Final Season Surprise Means for Deckerstar

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s Sci-Fi & Fantasy Special Collector’s Issue, which is available for international pre-order online at SciFi2021.com and available nationwide on newsstands on Tuesday, September 14. Back on earth after heading to Heaven, the Devil (Tom Ellis) with daddy issues finds out he’s a...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
cartermatt.com

Lucifer series finale: Was ending for Lucifer, Chloe a letdown?

We should start off this discussion on the Lucifer series finale with a dose of something obvious: There are huge spoilers ahead. If you have not started to watch the final episode yet, we suggest that you come back once you are officially on the other side of it. Still...
TV SERIES
homenewshere.com

‘Lucifer’ Season 6 Premiere: A Godly Revelation & an Engagement (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Lucifer Season 6 premiere “Nothing Ever Changes Around Here.”]. When Lucifer picks up again, it’s been about a month since the titular devil (Tom Ellis) and his archangel twin Michael (also Ellis) faced off to determine who would take over for their retired father, God (Dennis Haysbert). Lucifer won and … he’s still on Earth.
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

Lucifer Season 6 is an Ode to Deckerstar

Warning: This review contains spoilers for the entirety of Lucifer Season 6. Lucifer Season 6 is essentially round 2 of the final season, and the series decides that it isn’t going to waste this opportunity. Unfortunately, this means that Lucifer tries to do a lot of things with these 10 episodes, and it doesn’t all work as well as it should.
TV SERIES
marketresearchtelecast.com

At the premiere of Lucifer, Tom Ellis said goodbye to the series with an emotional and unpublished video

It’s the end! Netflix premiered the sixth and final season of Lucifer which consists of ten exciting and controversial episodes. Tom Ellis, once again in the role of the protagonist, gives an unexpected turn to his character and completely changes his way of being. New challenges and a totally unexpected plot are what prevail in this final edition.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy