'Lucifer' Season 6: Does Lucifer Become God? Tom Ellis and Showrunners Break Down That Big Finale Decision

Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched the sixth and final season of Netflix's Lucifer. All bad things must come to an end. Sadly, in this case, that means Netflix’s hit series, Lucifer. The sixth and final season is now streaming and we’re already missing our favorite devil and all his friends. That being said, we will take solace in the fact that the beloved characters all got the endings they deserved. Chloe [Lauren German] and Lucifer [Tom Ellis] end up together for all of eternity. Amenadiel [D.B. Woodside] became GOD -- and his son with Linda [Rachael Harris], Charlie, got his angel wings! Maze [Lesley-Ann Brandt] and Eve [Inbar Lavi] walked down the aisle, Ella [Aimee Garcia] and her “stem initiative” found love with Carol Corbett [Scott Porter]. Heck, even Dan [Kevin Alejandro] got his happy ending with Charlotte Richards [Tricia Helfer] in Heaven!

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO