Victoria Darrisaw appointed to state judicial committee

The Supreme Court of Georgia has appointed Dougherty County Superior Court Judge Victoria S. Darrisaw to the Investigative Panel of the Judicial Qualifications Commission. File Photo

ATLANTA — The Supreme Court of Georgia has appointed Dougherty County Superior Court Judge Victoria S. Darrisaw to the Investigative Panel of the Judicial Qualifications Commission.

Darrisaw replaces Justice Verda M. Colvin, who resigned from the JQC after her appointment as a Justice. Judge Darrisaw will complete Justice Colvin’s term, ending on June 30, 2023.

The Judicial Qualifications Commission, also known as the JQC, is the constitutional body that educates Georgia judges about their ethical duties and conducts investigations and hearings regarding judges’ misconduct. As one of the Investigative Panel’s seven commissioners, Darrisaw will be involved in the investigative, prosecutorial, and administrative functions of the JQC.

“The Supreme Court recognizes the importance of the JQC in promoting and protecting the integrity and impartiality of Georgia’s judicial system,” Chief Justice David E. Nahmias said, announcing the appointment. “Judge Darrisaw’s experience as a judge and lawyer, as well as her commitment to civic virtue, make her an ideal candidate to carry out the JQC’s work.”

Darrisaw has presided on the Dougherty County Superior Court bench since August 2018. Previously, she was Chief Judge of the Dougherty County State Court for six years and has served as a Magistrate Judge and Assistant District Attorney. She earned her juris doctorate from the Walter F. George School of Law at Mercer University and her bachelor’s degree in political science from Spelman College.

Darrisaw is a member of several community and civic organizations, including the Easterseals Southern Georgia Board of Directors, Albany Rotary Club, Junior League of Albany, Boys and Girls Clubs of Albany Board of Directors, and Albany Area Primary Health Care Board of Directors.

More information about the operations of the JQC may be found on its website at gajqc.gov.