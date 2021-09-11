Security Hospital patient charged with assault

The state Security Hospital in St. Peter. File photo

ST. PETER — A Minnesota Security Hospital patient is accused of an assault that left another patient with vision loss.

Demarko Phillip Mullins, 28, was charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of assault Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Mullins got upset with another man who walked in on him in a bathroom on April 20, according to a court complaint. Mullins allegedly punched the other patient, pushed him to the ground, and put his fingers in the man’s left eye before staff separated them.

The other patient was taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in Mankato and then to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester for an operation on his eye.

The injured person later told a police investigator he lost about half of the vision in his left eye.