CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Peter, MN

Security Hospital patient charged with assault

By The Free Press
The Free Press
The Free Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VVknB_0bt9KmZL00
The state Security Hospital in St. Peter.  File photo

ST. PETER — A Minnesota Security Hospital patient is accused of an assault that left another patient with vision loss.

Demarko Phillip Mullins, 28, was charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of assault Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Mullins got upset with another man who walked in on him in a bathroom on April 20, according to a court complaint. Mullins allegedly punched the other patient, pushed him to the ground, and put his fingers in the man’s left eye before staff separated them.

The other patient was taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in Mankato and then to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester for an operation on his eye.

The injured person later told a police investigator he lost about half of the vision in his left eye.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

France pulls ambassadors to US, Australia in protest of submarine deal

France on Friday recalled its ambassadors to the United States and Australia in protest of a new partnership between the two countries to deliver Australia nuclear-powered submarines. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a statement Friday afternoon that the decision was made by French President Emmanuel Macron .
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
City
Mankato, MN
Blue Earth County, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Saint Peter, MN
Saint Peter, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
County
Blue Earth County, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#District Court
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

Apple, Google remove Navalny app as Russian elections begin

An app created by allies of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny that has drawn the ire of Russian authorities appeared to have been removed from Apple and Google stores Friday ahead of the country’s parliamentary elections this weekend. The Associated Press reported that the move comes after Apple and...
CELL PHONES
The Free Press

The Free Press

Mankato, MN
1K+
Followers
269
Post
459K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Free Press

Comments / 0

Community Policy