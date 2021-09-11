CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Made a Stunning Red Carpet Debut at the 2021 Venice Film Festival

Cover picture for the articleBennifer's biggest public moment as a couple so far has arrived. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez made their red carpet debut at the 2021 Venice Film Festival's premiere of The Last Duel today. Affleck wore a black suit, while Lopez went glamorous in a white plunge dress by Georges Hobeika. She accessorized with Cartier jewelry, specifically a bracelet, ring, and earrings with radiant yellow diamonds. Cartier is the official jewelry sponsor of the festival.

