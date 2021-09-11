CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petra Collins Lenses Megan Fox for CR Fashion Book Issue 19

Cover picture for the articleAfter taking some time away from the public eye, Megan Fox is ready for her long-awaited comeback. In the past year, Fox has gone from laying low to being catapulted back into the spotlight, with two upcoming films and a high-profile relationship with Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly, Fox is the moment – to say the least. Now harnessing her fame on her own terms, Fox is ready to take control of both her career and her image. Shot by Petra Collins in a fantastical childlike dreamscape, Fox stars as one of the nine covers composing the #CRParade. Click through to see a preview of Megan's cover shoot from our forthcoming issue.

