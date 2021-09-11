Petra Collins Lenses Megan Fox for CR Fashion Book Issue 19
After taking some time away from the public eye, Megan Fox is ready for her long-awaited comeback. In the past year, Fox has gone from laying low to being catapulted back into the spotlight, with two upcoming films and a high-profile relationship with Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly, Fox is the moment – to say the least. Now harnessing her fame on her own terms, Fox is ready to take control of both her career and her image. Shot by Petra Collins in a fantastical childlike dreamscape, Fox stars as one of the nine covers composing the #CRParade. Click through to see a preview of Megan's cover shoot from our forthcoming issue.www.crfashionbook.com
Comments / 0