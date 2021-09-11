Evacuation orders downgraded for Schneider Springs Fire after rain

Some evacuation notices for areas affected by the Schneider Springs Fire burning northwest of Naches have been downgraded because of weather and progress by fire crews. The area from the intersection of Little Naches Road and State Route 410 to Pinecliff dropped to a Level 2 “get set.” This stretch includes both sides of State Route 410, with the Naches River as the west boundary for the Level 2 evacuation zone, according to Yakima Valley Emergency Management.