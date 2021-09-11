CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima County, WA

Yakama Nation limits gatherings because of rising COVID cases

By JOANNA MARKELL Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima Herald Republic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Yakama Nation is reverting back to Phase 2 of its COVID-19 reopening plan because of rising infections and limited hospital capacity in Yakima County. A news release from the Yakama Nation on Friday said all Yakama reservation residents, whether Native American or not, should limit gatherings with people outside their household to 10 people a week. Travel outside the reservation should be limited to essential travel only.

