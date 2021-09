After nearly two months of closures, the Washington Department of Natural Resources will reopen its Eastern Washington lands for recreation on Thursday. Cooler weather and some precipitation helped reduce fire danger enough to open popular central Washington areas such as the Teanaway Community Forest, the Ahtanum State Forest and the Taneum Ridge State Forest. The move comes in time for most hunting seasons, including the early general archery season that began Sept. 11 and runs through Sept. 23.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO