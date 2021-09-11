CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A fan was so excited to meet Tyler Herro she actually forgot to park her car

Meeting your favorite athlete is always a pretty cool experience, regardless of who it is.

You finally get that chance to tell the athlete how much you appreciate them and their game and how hard you root for them. That’s always a pretty cool thing and something to be excited about.

But one of Tyler Herro’s fans was a little too excited to meet the Miami Heat guard.

Herro pulled up and was signing fans autographs and then, all of a sudden, someone yells “park your car.” Turns out one of his fans got out of the car so fast they actually forgot to put it in park.

She chased the car to try and get back in but it was already on the move.

WHEW. That’s some tough luck, yo. Again, it’s understandable to be excited to meet your favorite player. But being so excited you forget to park your car? That’s kind of wild.

Luckily, no one seemed to get hurt and the damage doesn’t look to be too terrible. But hopefully, next time, the person remembers to, uh, park before they stop.

