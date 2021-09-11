CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Water main break leaves some Fort Myers residents without water

By Sarah Glenn
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A water main break is impacting the City of Fort Myers on Saturday morning.

Lee County Utilities confirmed crews are working to fix the problem but are unsure exactly how long it will take to make the repair.

Several Fort Myers residents around the area have reached out, saying their apartment complexes are without water.

After a power loss at the City of Fort Myers water plant, officials are advising residents to boil water for drinking, cooking, washing dishes, or brushing teeth.

A rolling boil for a minute will make sure the water is safe to drink, according to a statement from the city.

It is unknown how long the boil water notice will remain in place.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rolling Boil #Cooking #Lee County Utilities
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

