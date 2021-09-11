Sustainable Ways to Facilitate User Acquisition in the Casual Gaming Space

If you ask the ordinary person about their favorite way to spend free time, in 90% of cases, you’ll hear the answer: playing computer games. Nowadays, both young and adult people adore playing on PC either together or alone. The number of genres of computer games is huge, but today we’ll discuss those with a space storyline. The recent advancements in aerospace engineering and spaceflight made people remember about space games. Although, to say that they became popular recently is to lie. Gamers from all over the world have been enjoying space games since the very start of the gaming industry.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO