Hollywood & World Leaders Remember 9/11 20 Years Later: Springsteen Performs – Talesbuzz

By Sarah Williams
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRefresh for updates: Twenty years after the horrific attacks of 9/11, America remembered the terror of planes turned into missiles, the nearly 3,000 lives lost and the courage displayed in response. From the memorial sites in New York, Shanksville, PA, at the Pentagon itself and across the land and the world, voices of commemoration rose up — and Hollywood was no exception.

