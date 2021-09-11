Ripple Price Analysis: XRP finds support at $1.05, ready to rally higher?

Litecoin price analysis suggests further sideways movement. At the time of writing LTC.USD is trading at $187. LTC faces resistance at the $190 mark. Litecoin followed a favorable trend on the previous day’s Litecoin price analysis chart. However, this bullish movement was halted by solid selling pressure when the daily price analysis chart set in, causing the prices to drop sharply to the lowest level on the daily price analysis chart at $186. The bulls seemed to be on the drawing board strategizing a possible attack that would alter the current negative trend. The bulls congregated in large numbers and amassed enough power to establish solid support that reversed the bearish trend, causing the LTC/USD to surge.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO