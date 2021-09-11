Ripple Price Analysis: XRP finds support at $1.05, ready to rally higher?
Ripple price analysis is bullish for today. XRP/USD found support at $1.05 overnight. Ripple looks to rally higher today. Ripple price analysis is bullish for today as support was found around the $1.05 support overnight after failing to move higher yesterday. Therefore, we expect XRP/USD to gather momentum for another push higher over the next 24 hours and look to return back to the $1.20 resistance.www.cryptopolitan.com
