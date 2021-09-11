CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers vs Bills: LB Alex Highsmith questionable vs Buffalo

By Curt Popejoy
 6 days ago
As you would hope, the Pittsburgh Steelers are largely healthy as they head into their Week One showdown with the Buffalo Bills. The team put out its official injury report for Sunday’s game and only linebacker Alex Highsmith was listed as questionable with a groin injury.

Highsmith was a full participant in practice on Friday which does make you believe his placement on the injury report is just a formality. If Highsmith cannot go or is limited, look for a heavy dose of new Steelers edge rusher Melvin Ingram opposite T.J. Watt.

The Steelers will go into the game without two other starters at offensive tackle Zach Banner and defensive end Stephon Tuitt are both beginning their seasons on the IR. Banner will be replaced by rookie Dan Moore Jr. and Tuitt is being replaced by Chris Wormley in the starting lineup.

Steelers vs Bills: Pittsburgh Week 1 53-man roster

IN THIS ARTICLE
