Multiple Auburn Tigers out for game vs. Alabama State

By Lance Dawe
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Auburn will be without two starters and three depth players during its matchup with Alabama State today at 11 a.m. CT.

Starting wide receiver Ja’Varrius Johnson is not going through pregame warmups, per Christian Clemente of Auburnsports.com.

Shaun Shivers is not expected to play today either. Tar’Varish Dawson will dress but is not expected to play. Expect to see a lot of Jarquez Hunter, Jordan Ingram and Sean Jackson during the second half. Cornerback Jaylin Simpson will dress, but is not expected to have a full workload due to a groin injury.

Cornerback Ro Torrence will not see the field today.

Dreshun Miller, the talented transfer from West Virginia, is expected to fill in for Simpson and Torrence.

