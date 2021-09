Lewis Hamilton believes the Halo saved his life after he was hit in the head by the tire of Max Verstappen’s Red Bull after their collision in the Italian Grand Prix. Verstappen had tried to overtake Hamilton around the outside of Turn 1 and attempted to make the second part of the chicane but was launched over the apex curb and on top of the Mercedes. The right rear of Verstappen’s car hit Hamilton’s helmet but the Halo kept the majority of the weight of the car off him and he says he feels lucky to escape unscathed.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO