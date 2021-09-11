From Defendant to Defender: Adams continues to fight for equality in the legal system

Jarrett Adams was only 17 years old when an all-White jury convicted him of a crime he didn’t commit. As a result, he was sentenced to 28 years in prison. After multiple appeals and 10 years spent in a jail cell, Adams was exonerated with the assistance of the Wisconsin Innocence Project. He eventually used his experience to become an advocate and attorney. Earning his JD in 2015, he now practices law in federal and state courts across the country with his firm, the Law Office of Jarrett Adams, PLLC.