Chicago, IL

From Defendant to Defender: Adams continues to fight for equality in the legal system

By Danielle Sanders, Interim Managing Editor
New Pittsburgh Courier
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJarrett Adams was only 17 years old when an all-White jury convicted him of a crime he didn’t commit. As a result, he was sentenced to 28 years in prison. After multiple appeals and 10 years spent in a jail cell, Adams was exonerated with the assistance of the Wisconsin Innocence Project. He eventually used his experience to become an advocate and attorney. Earning his JD in 2015, he now practices law in federal and state courts across the country with his firm, the Law Office of Jarrett Adams, PLLC.

The Associated Press

Official: US to expel Haitians from border, fly to Haiti

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration plans the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on on flights to Haiti starting Sunday, an official said Friday, representing a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and gathered under and around a bridge.
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
