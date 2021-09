David Cutcliffe's team needed a win in their season opener against Charlotte to shake off a 2-9 season and get a fresh start. But after falling 31-28 to the 49ers on the road, a lot of the same questions that surrounded the veteran head coach and his program. He met with the media after the game to provide answers to some of those questions and state that the team's spirit is not broken despite the loss.

