NOTE: This review is spoiler-free. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings didn’t kick off the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it sure as hell launched it into the stratosphere. Prior to the picture, Phase Four of the MCU was off to a lackluster start. While Disney+’s WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki were ingenious in forwarding the overall plot of the MCU, Black Widow was more of a setup for Yelena’s position in the cinematic universe than furthering the Marvel mythos. But with Shang-Chi, Marvel plunges audiences headfirst into the new stage of the MCU, creating an epic narrative worthy of holding a high spot among the best Marvel movies.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO