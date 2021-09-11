Zolee Griggs has been working very hard to carve out a place for herself in the entertainment industry and her time has finally come. In 2019, she was cast in the Hulu original series Wu-Tang: An American Saga which tells the story of the legendary rap group, the Wu-Tang Clan. Now in its second season, Zolee is back on our screens and fans are loving it. The role has given her an opportunity to share her talent with a large audience, and it will likely open up doors for other things in the future. She doesn’t have any upcoming projects at the moment, but we know that we’re going to be seeing a lot more of Zolee soon. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Zolee Griggs.