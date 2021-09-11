CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kristoffer Polaha Auditioned for 'Angel' on 9/11; The Show Kickstarted His L.A. Acting Career

By Kristoffer Polaha
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy career started exactly 20 years ago when I was cast in a pilot for Fox called “The 3rd Degree” with Jensen Ackles and Maggie Lawson. I was almost two years out of college and living in Greenpoint, Brooklyn where I had a unique view of the Twin Towers from my rooftop.

