Institutional Interest in Solana Growing, Says FTX CEO

Solana, an Ethereum challenger, has been seeing more interest from institutional players according to Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of FTX exchange. Solana is an enterprise-grade blockchain, which was created by Anatoly Yakovenko. It is backed by Alameda Research and FTX Exchange, which all fall under the watchful eye of crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried. According to Bankman-Fried, Solana’s compelling long-term roadmap as a blockchain means that it will be able to support industrial uses of crypto. According to Bankman-Fried, NFTs, decentralized finance, and the launch of the Pyth Network market-data feed has contributed, at least in part, to Solana’s popularity. Bankman-Fried is busy with the development of the Serum derivatives exchange on top of Solana’s network.