Flossmoor, IL

Flossmoor wine bar proposal gets another round of discussion after petitioner adjusts plan

hfchronicle.com
 6 days ago

A Homewood liquor store owner’s proposal to open a wine bar in Flossmoor got more discussion Tuesday, Sept. 7, and petitioner Ronakkumar Patel left with a few more notes. Patel, owner of Family Wines & Liquors in Homewood, first appeared before the Flossmoor Village Board in July to request a liquor license for a wine and video gaming business in Flossmoor Commons. Board members then requested more information before approving a liquor license and said they had reservations about a gaming-dominated approach.

