Tesla rolls out Full Self Driving 10 beta with more confident decision making
If Tesla’s last big Full Self Driving beta was about enabling more semi-autonomous features off the highway, its newest release is focused more on helping you trust those features. Electrek notes Tesla has started rolling out a Full Self Driving 10 beta that, from early reports, appears to make smarter and more confident decisions off the highway. It won’t necessarily “blow your mind,” as Elon Musk claimed, but it appears to deliver smoother turns, roundabouts and merges. One driver found that it finally navigated San Francisco’s twisty Lombard Street without requiring intervention.wmleader.com
Comments / 0