Tesla rolls out Full Self Driving 10 beta with more confident decision making

Tesla’s beta Full Self-Driving (FSD) software has been a major topic of discussion in the Tesla community since it first rolled out. Initially FSD was only released to a very small group of people, mainly Tesla employees. As the software has been improved, the number of people with access to it has grown. Now, with only days left until a more widespread release of Full Self-Driving in the form of FSD 10, Tesla’s Full Self-Driving software has been leaked. What are people doing with FSD?

TECHNOLOGY ・ 8 DAYS AGO