Tesla rolls out Full Self Driving 10 beta with more confident decision making

By Mary Dehart
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf Tesla’s last big Full Self Driving beta was about enabling more semi-autonomous features off the highway, its newest release is focused more on helping you trust those features. Electrek notes Tesla has started rolling out a Full Self Driving 10 beta that, from early reports, appears to make smarter and more confident decisions off the highway. It won’t necessarily “blow your mind,” as Elon Musk claimed, but it appears to deliver smoother turns, roundabouts and merges. One driver found that it finally navigated San Francisco’s twisty Lombard Street without requiring intervention.

CNN

Some Tesla owners are losing trust in Elon Musk's promises of 'full self-driving'

Washington, DC (CNN) — Frustrated Tesla owners continue to wait for "full self-driving," an expensive and long-delayed software feature that isn't even guaranteed to help their cars' resale values. Some of the company's earliest backers of the "full self-driving" option are even beginning to lose faith in the promise of ever enjoying a truly autonomous Tesla.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving 10 Drops Next Friday

Tesla has been rolling out updates left and right recently. Some of these have included updates to its semi-autonomous driving system, Full Self-Driving (FSD). While FSD has been beta-tested by a somewhat small group of drivers in the past few months, Elon Musk says it’s just about ready for a wider audience. So when will FSD be available, and can everyone with a Tesla get it?
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Software Leaked, and Hackers Are Having a Field Day

Tesla’s beta Full Self-Driving (FSD) software has been a major topic of discussion in the Tesla community since it first rolled out. Initially FSD was only released to a very small group of people, mainly Tesla employees. As the software has been improved, the number of people with access to it has grown. Now, with only days left until a more widespread release of Full Self-Driving in the form of FSD 10, Tesla’s Full Self-Driving software has been leaked. What are people doing with FSD?
TECHNOLOGY
MotorBiscuit

Elon Musk Says Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Feature Is ‘Actually Not Great’

Many automakers offer a range of driver assistance technologies in their vehicles. These tools can do everything from detect potential collisions to help drivers avoid wandering into adjacent lanes. The push for truly autonomous or self-driving vehicles is a development most closely associated with Elon Musk’s EV maker, Tesla. Brands such as General Motors, Ford, BMW, and others are dipping their toes into the technology, but Tesla still leads the charge.
CARS
electrek.co

Tesla (TSLA) Full Self-Driving Beta software has leaked

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta software has leaked, and it’s being passed around in the Tesla hacking community. Fortunately, it’s not for any nefarious reason. As of now, Tesla’s FSD Beta software is only being tested internally and as part of the automaker’s “early access program,” which includes some Tesla customers.
TECHNOLOGY
CleanTechnica

Video: Tesla’s FSD Beta 9.2 Handles Drive To Yosemite With Ease

Tesla’s FSD Beta 9.2 software performed above and beyond what was expected on a recent drive to Yosemite. John of Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley took his Model X on the drive and he indicated that this version is smoother and almost seems like an actual human driver rather than a computer software system. In the video, John shared his thoughts about the software and how cool it is to test out the drive with FSD Beta.
COMPUTERS
insideevs.com

Ukrainian Tesla Driver Unofficially Uses Full Self-Driving

Tesla does plan to roll out Full Self-Driving in Europe too, but right now it’s only available for registered beta testers in the United States. Recently, Elon Musk announced that there is good chance they will turn the program into a public beta soon, but that has not happened yet and the European rollout is surely even further in the future.
CARS
SlashGear

Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta v10 software lands for early access fleet

Tesla has a large early access fleet consisting of owners of its vehicles who are willing to beta test software. Tesla often pushes new software updates out to this smaller number of users before rolling it out to the masses. Reports are coming in that Tesla started pushing its Full Self-Driving Beta v10 software out to owners who are part of its early access fleet.
COMPUTERS
electrek.co

Tesla starts testing its Full Self-Driving Beta software on Canadian roads

Tesla has started testing its Full Self-Driving Beta software on Canadian roads ahead of the wider release in the US. Last weekend, Tesla started pushing its new Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta v10 software update to its early access fleet. Tesla FSD Beta enables Tesla vehicles to virtually drive themselves both...
TECHNOLOGY
inputmag.com

Tesla's latest Full-Self Driving beta shows the technology is still very bad

One concern with self-driving technology is how it interacts with the cars and pedestrians around it. Human drivers know the unspoken rules of the road about how to interact with others in a way that’s predictable so that other drivers know how to act in concert. Drivers move through an intersection in the order they arrived there, for instance, and maintain space from pedestrians or bicyclists. But Tesla’s fully autonomous software, still in beta, absolutely does not know how to properly behave.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Potentially massive Tesla Full Self-Driving rollout scheduled for next week with 'beta request' button

Tesla's Full Self-Driving beta, a Level 2 driver-assist technology, continues to roll out to more drivers, but it may soon reach anyone who paid to access the features. On Friday, CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter FSD beta 10.1 will launch next week and come with the long-awaited "beta request" button. The change should, theoretically, allow anyone who paid for the promised FSD features to finally trial the system.
CARS

Comments / 0

