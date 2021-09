Oregon star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux and linebacker Justin Flowe did not play in the No. 12 Ducks' 35-28 victory over No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday. Thibodeaux, a junior who is listed as the No. 1 prospect for the 2022 NFL draft by ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., was knocked out of last Saturday's win over Fresno State with a left ankle injury.