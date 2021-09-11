CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
#NeverForget 🇺🇸 Palo Alto Marks 20th Anniversary of September 11th Attacks

By Coal Region Canary
coalregioncanary.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, it’s clear that the people of Schuylkill County never forget. For the people of Palo Alto, it’s hard to forget when you lose one of your own. More than 100 people gathered on Bacon St. in Palo Alto...

coalregioncanary.com

