This week, the best dirt late model racers will gather at Eldora Speedway for a pair of World 100 races, to compete in the 51st and 50th editions of the iconic showdown. And if it looks odd to the eye to see the number 51 in front of the 50, it’s because that’s they way they will be run with the 2021 race to be held on Thursday and the makeup date for 2020 occurring on Saturday.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO